French Pres. calls for resuming Mideast peace talks MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) - 16/07/2017

PARIS, JULY 16 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday called for "resuming the negotiations between #Israel and the Palestinians to conclude a permanent two-state solution." #France remains ready to support all diplomatic efforts in this direction, Macron said n a press statement after receiving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also stressed the necessity of respecting all international laws, especially what is related to building in settlements.















