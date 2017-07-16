Kuwait- Security bodies to complete fake doctor investigations - MoI MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) - 16/07/2017

A Bengali national has impersonated his Kuwaiti sponsor, who happened to be a senior doctor at the Health Ministry, according to a social media item.



The ministry contacted the lawyer who posted the "fake doctor" story on the social media to verify the story's accuracy, the MoI said in a statement, adding that it received nor more than the same news post.



The information the ministry received from the lawyer did not include any evidence, documents, or proof as it also lacked accuracy in the authenticity of information and claims, it said.



It also affirmed that the lawyers' statement about providing the MoI with the Bengali's ID, authentic passport, and fake Kuwaiti passport was totally untrue.



