Kuwait- Youth authority launches Makarem education club
MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) - 16/07/2017

The five-week club offers a series of programs and events with the chief aim of instilling morals and good values among girls aged 5-11 years.



In a statement to KUNA, the club's director, Khaldah Al-Salahi, said the 50-member club aims to promote positive behavior, such ascooperation, honesty, respect of others, kindness and patriotism, through engaging them in non-stop activities and fun.



She added the new program also aims to train girls to be able to master making speeches, debating, and encourage them to join voluntary work.



