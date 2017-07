Representative of Sultan Qabus Arrives, in Jeddah MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 15/07/2017

Jeddah, Shawwal 21, 1438, July 15, 2017, SPA -- Representative of Sultan Qabus bin Saeed of Oman, Assad bin Tariq Al Saeed arrived here today, to offer condolences on the death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

At King Abdulaziz Intrnational Airport, he was received by Prince Mishaal bin Majid bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Jeddah Governorate and a number of senior officials.

-- SPA

20:53 LOCAL TIME 17:53 GMT



