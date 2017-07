Saudi- Algerian, Libyan Foreign Ministers discuss efforts to resolve the Libyan crisis MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 15/07/2017

No. of Ratings : 0



Algiers, Shawwal 21, 1438, July 15, 2017, SPA -- Algerian Foreign Minister Abdelkader Messahel and his Libyan counterpart Mohamed Eltaher Siala held a telephone conversation today.

During the call, the two ministers discussed the latest deelopments in the Libyan situation and ongoing efforts to settle the crisis there and ways to accelerate the pace of settling the Libyan crisis.

--SPA

22:23 LOCAL TIME 19:23 GMT



(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)Algiers, Shawwal 21, 1438, July 15, 2017, SPA -- Algerian Foreign Minister Abdelkader Messahel and his Libyan counterpart Mohamed Eltaher Siala held a telephone conversation today.During the call, the two ministers discussed the latest deelopments in the Libyan situation and ongoing efforts to settle the crisis there and ways to accelerate the pace of settling the Libyan crisis.--SPA22:23 LOCAL TIME 19:23 GMT MENAFN1507201700780000ID1095628624 E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size















Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days