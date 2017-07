Saudi- Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques receives condolers on death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 15/07/2017

Jeddah, Shawwal 21, 1438, July 15, 2017, SPA -- Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received at Shati Palace in Jeddah this evening groups of mourners on the death of Prince Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The mournersncluded foreign officials as well as Saudi princes, scholars, ministers, officials and groups of citizens.

The event was attended by a number of princes.

