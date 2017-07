Saudi- Minister of Foreign Affairs: We will provide France with full file of excesses of Qatar MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 15/07/2017

No. of Ratings : 0



Jeddah, Shawwal 22, 1438, July 16, 2017, SPA -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met in Jeddah on Saturday with the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of

During the meeting, they discussed bilatral relations between the two friendly countries, efforts exerted to combat terrorism and extremism and regional and international issues.

--More

00:54 LOCAL TIME 21:54 GMT



(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)Jeddah, Shawwal 22, 1438, July 16, 2017, SPA -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met in Jeddah on Saturday with the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of #France Jean-Yves Le Drian.During the meeting, they discussed bilatral relations between the two friendly countries, efforts exerted to combat terrorism and extremism and regional and international issues.--More00:54 LOCAL TIME 21:54 GMT MENAFN1507201700780000ID1095628619 E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size















Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days