(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)In a joint press conference between Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of #France Jean-Yves Le Drian, Al-Jubeir said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Kingdom of #SaudiArabia will provide the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs with a complete account of the negative actions carried out by #Qatar over the years and that the same account was provided to the US side and will be provided to more friendly countries and hope that this crisis will be resolved within the Gulf house and that #Qatar will have the wisdom to respond to the demands of the international community and not only the four countries. He pointed out that the international community refuses their support for terrorism and extremism and hosting persons involved in this regard.He added: "I welcome the Foreign Minister on his first visit to the Kingdom of #SaudiArabia as Minister of Foreign Affairs of France. His Excellency met with the Crown Prince. We also held a bilateral meeting and discussed the historic and strong relations between the two countries and our partnership in all fields."Al-Jubeir said that during the meeting, he expressed the Kingdom's appreciation for the French position throughout history regarding the region's issues, whether the Arab-Israeli conflict, the #Yemen crisis, cooperation regarding #Syria and #Iraq and other issues. Discussions also tackled the current situation in the region, developments the peace process and the situation in #Syria and how to find solutions to the implementation of the Geneva Declaration 1 and Security Council resolution 2254, and the situation in Iraq.Al-Jubeir said, "We expressed our satisfaction and appreciation for the efforts exerted by the Iraqi government led by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to purge the city of Mosul from Daesh terrorist organization. We expressed our support for these efforts and our hope that #Iraq can eliminate the entire Daesh terrorist organization in Iraq. We also discussed the crisis in #Yemen and the latest developments in it, and of course we discussed the crisis with the State of Qatar, and here I stressed to His Excellency that there are basic principles that must be committed by all countries, including Qatar. The first is not supporting terrorism and the financing of terrorism. The second is to refrain from supporting extremism and from inciting and spreading hatred through the media in any form and from hosting terrorist people, those involved in terrorist financing or those wanted by their countries and refrain from interference in the affairs of the countries of the region.The Foreign Minister concluded that he briefed the French Foreign Minister on some details in this regard and on United Nations, #UnitedStates and Gulf lists of their involvement in this regard.--More02:20 LOCAL TIME 23:20 GMT MENAFN1507201700780000ID1095628618 E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size















