Minister of Foreign Affairs: We will provide France with full file of excesses of Qatar 4 Jeddah MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 15/07/2017

No. of Ratings : 0



--SPA

02:20 LOCAL TIME 23:20 GMT



(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)On the French position on the crisis of Qatar, the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of #France said it includes firm commitment of all against terrorism and against those who support terrorism and against the financing of terrorism. It is important for the GCC countries to stay united as an impenetrable barrier in the face of terrorists.He explained that the solution of this crisis must be made among the GCC countries, pointing out that it is important to clarify that #France does not want to replace anyone, and that it just wants to add its efforts to the efforts of other countries who are equally concerned and want to support the Kuwaiti mediation.He said that he had been honored to meet with the Crown Prince and we decided to re-launch cooperation through the joint French-Saudi Cooperation Committee.He added that "in this regard, we decided before the end of 2017 to hold a meeting of the Joint Bilateral Committee," pointing out that this committee was in the past but was not active, and we want to review within this commite the various programs, and the outcome of the findings of the topics we are looking at in the fields of defense, energy, culture, infrastructure and education, and we want to hold annual meetings that are held once in Paris and once in Riyadh.He pointed out that this new launch of the joint bilateral committee was what the French President wished. He said that he had talked about this with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. All this is in line with the vision of 2030, and these are new opportunities for new interactions and areas of integration in bilateral relations.The Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of #France concluded that the meeting with Minister Al-Jubeir touched on regional and international developments and there is a great convergence of views. He expressed his happiness for the distinguished level and frankness that characterized his interviews which are the result of the deep friendship between the two countries.















