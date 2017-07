Egypt to invest USD4bln in petrochemical complex in Suez MENAFN - 16/07/2017

No. of Ratings : 0

E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





The complex will be build by the ministry in partnership with Ministry of Public Business Sector, and the Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM) as well as refineries affiliated to the petroeum sector will cooperate in the project.



The minister also said that Japan's Toyota will be in charge of the industrial technologies needed for the complex.



And the complex is set to depend on the refineries affiliated to the petroleum sector in Suez governorate.



(MENAFN) Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek el-Molla said that his country will establish a petrochemical complex in Suez, and the investment worth around USD4bln.The complex will be build by the ministry in partnership with Ministry of Public Business Sector, and the Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM) as well as refineries affiliated to the petroeum sector will cooperate in the project.The minister also said that Japan's Toyota will be in charge of the industrial technologies needed for the complex.And the complex is set to depend on the refineries affiliated to the petroleum sector in Suez governorate. MENAFN1607201700450000ID1095628601













Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days