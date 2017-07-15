BRI could signal boom for worldwide 'localization' services MENAFN - Asia Times - 15/07/2017

(MENAFN - Asia Times) When US firms began selling software years ago on China's domestic market their products couldn't be used right out of the box. Screen layouts and labels had to be altered to cope with the switch to Chinese characters. Everything from the characters on the PC screen to the printed manuals needed to be translated from English into Chinese. Adapting foreign technology for Chinese users helped fuel a billion-dollar industry in so-called localization services that involve adapting products – technically, linguistically, culturally – for target markets. If Beijing succeeds in its ambitious Belt and Road (BRI) initiative to create an integrated economic zone connecting Central Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, the demand for localization serviceswill be even greater. A range of localization expertise could be tapped. Localization, for example, requires engineers for software and hardware, as well as for user interfaces, writing product manuals and testing. In Europe, foreign machinery makers must translate all user documents into each language of the #EuropeanUnion if they wish to sell their products in those EU countries. If Chinese firms sell heavy machinery, say, in Greece's Port of Piraeus – where If Chinese firms sell heavy machinery, say, in Greece's Port of Piraeus – where #China is already building infrastructure – this will spur the need for translated manuals in Greek or other language-based services. US companies would take similar steps if they participated in BRI-related projects. Market sizeHow big is the potential global market for localization services under BRI? There are no hard figures. Analysts are just starting to crunch the numbers on the initiative's economic impact. 