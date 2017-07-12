Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - Khaleej Times - 12/07/2017
(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) It's going to be 'hot to very hot' in the UAE, according to the national met agency (NCMS).

The weather forecast for the country is expected to be hot to very hot in general on Wednesday, while being partly cloudy and hazy at times.

The strong winds are expected to blow in dust and reduce visibility with a reduction in road visibility to less than 1,000 metres.

Some clouds will appear over some eastern areas afternoon, with chance of convective clouds at times.

- #UAE WEATHER (@NCMS_media) Light to moderate winds in general, freshening at times over some areas, and may cause blowing dust/sd. Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in #Oman Sea.

Temperatures will rise to as high as 49C and as low as 26C.

Hot weather will continue into Thursday with convective clouds formation over some eastern and southern areas by afternoon, and may be associated with rainfall.

- #UAE WEATHER (@NCMS_media)

Light to moderate winds in general, freshening at times over some areas, and may cause blowing dust/sand.

The relative humidity will increase during night and early morning over some coastal areas.

