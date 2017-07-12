UAE Paralympic athlete struck by pole during training, dies MENAFN - Khaleej Times - 12/07/2017

In a statement, the IPC said that Abdullah Hayayei, 36, was training at Newham Leisure Centreon Tuesdayevening when the event took place. He was training in preparation for the World Para Athletics Championships London 2017, which beginson Friday.



According to the Metropolitan Police spokesman, "at this early stage, it is believed the man was struck by a metal pole which formed part of training facilities at the centre."



The IPC noted that emergency services were called shortly after5 PM, and that police, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance responded. Hayayei was pronounced dead at the scene at5:20. The IPC's statement added that Hayeyei's family in the



"We are all truly devastated by this tragic news and the passing of Abdullah. The thoughts, prayers and condolences of the whole Paralympic Movement are with Abdullah's family, friends and teammates, as well as the whole National Paralympic Committee of the UAE," said IPC President Philip Craven. "We are all in a state of shock at this terrible tragedy."



Ed Warner, the co-chair of London 2017, said that "this is a devastating event and everyone within the London 2017 Organising Committee is shocked and saddened."



"Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Abdullah's family and teammates at what is undoubtedly a very difficult time for them," he added. "We will be working closely with all the competitors and teams over the days ahead to offer support wherever is needed."



Te Chairperson of the IPC Athletes Council, Chelsey Gotell, said that the Paralympic athlete community is coming together "to celebrate the joy of sport but we also come together as a family to mourn during the most difficult of times."



"On behalf of all Paralympic athletes, we would like to extend our unwavering love and support to his family, teammates, friends and the NPC of the United Arab Emirates," Gotell added.



Hayayei made his Paralympic debut last September at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, where he finished sixth in the javelin F34 and seventh in shot put F34.



London was slated to be Hayayei's second World Championships, following his participation at the 2015 in Doha, Qatar, in which he finished fifth in the discus F34, eighth in shot put F34. In London, he was set to compete in the shot put, discus, and javelin F34 events.



According to the IPC, a moment of silence in honour of Hayayei's death will be held during London 2017's opening ceremony at London stadiumon Friday.



The IPC and London 2017 Organising Committee are expected to hold a press conference lateron Wednesday.



Bernd Debusmann Jr. Originally from #Mexico City, I've been in Dubai since January 2015. Before arriving in in the #UAE I worked as a general news reporter in TV and print in #Mexico City, NYC and Washington DC. I'm interested in defence issues, politics, technology, aviation and history. In my spare time i enjoy traveling and football - I'm a keen fan of Chelsea FC. I developed an interest in the Middle East traveling through #Jordan and the West Bank. I have a BA in Political Science from Dickinson College in the USA and an MA in International Journalism from City University London.















