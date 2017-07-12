Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - Khaleej Times - 12/07/2017
(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Federal Supreme Court in Abu Dhabi has upheld a lower court verdict that sentenced a man to two years in prison and Dh10,000 fine for consuming drugs.

The lower courts found the Arab man guilty of using psychotropic drugs and not complying with authorities when they asked for his urine and blood sample for a drug test.

Court documents stated that the man was detained after authorities received a tip-off about him consuming drugs.

Prosecutors asked him to have his urine and blood samples taken for drug test at his will after he denied consuming narcotic substances, but the man refused without giving a genuine reason. Officers then had to take him forcibly for the test and the report confirmed that he was using psychotropic drugs. Prosecutors had charged him with consuming psychotropic drugs and not complying with authorities.

Both the Court of First Instance and the Appeal Court had sentenced him to two years in jail after he was found guilty on both counts. He was also fined Dh10,000.

The man challenged the sentences at the top court, denying the charges and claiming that he was wrongly convicted.

The Supreme Court rejected his appeal and maintained the rulings by the lower courts, based on the evidence presented by prosecutors.

Ismail Sebugwaawo

