(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) From endless love and care to communication, patience, tolerance, and making a good choice, new couples have got some useful tips to live happily in marriage from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

Officials from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department made the remarks during a lecture at Umm Ghafa in Al Ain city about the basic principles or elements of a happy and successful marriage to the couples who will soon have a mass wedding in Al Ain.

The lecture was part of 'Our Councils' initiative which was launched recently, with the aim of promoting legal culture and spreading awareness among the public on their "positive role in maintaining the security, stable families and development of the nation".

Family counsellor Dr Salem Al Darmaki said that marriage is a response to the call from Allah and a gift to humans through which a couple builds a beautiful family.

"Marriage according to the Holy Quran is a religious duty, a moral safeguard and social commitment," said Al Darmaki. "And like other duties in Islam, marriage is enjoined only upon those who are capable of meeting the responsibilities involved."

Discussing the basics of a stable and happy marriage, Al Darmaki said the most important thing in marriage is for spouses to make good choices. "It's good for a man or a woman to choose someone who best suits him or her in regards to beauty, character, behaviour, religion, education level, social status, family and other things so they can have a happy marriage," he said.

"A stable marriage relationship should be based on love, companionship, patience, tolerance, spouses understanding each other and learning how to manage and solve disputes."

Al Darmaki noted that each of the spouses should also fulfil their duties and that men should share home chores with their wives and not to leave everything to her.

"Even at the most trying times of married life, Allah commands couples to be kind to one another, truly charitable toward one another, and above all dutiful to God," said Al Darmaki.

Dr Mohammed Saleh Sheikh Najjar, another family counsellor from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said a successful marriage starts from the engagement. Developing strong love for each other should be the key for every marriage to ensure happiness and stability.

"The floor of a good marriage is cooperation, its roof is hope, its walls are love and its foundations are God's strength. Marriage is an integrative and not a competitive relationship," said Najjar.

"A peaceful conversation and meaningful discussion between the spouses can resolve and help avoid any disagreements that may arise between the spouses."

He also advised the new couples to be committed to their marriages, be free and open to each other, understand and respect each other and to fear God, as these would lead to peaceful and happy marriages.

Ismail Sebugwaawo

