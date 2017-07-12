Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - Khaleej Times - 12/07/2017
(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Ras Al Khaimah Misdemeanour Court has ordered an Arab mother to serve a one-month suspended jail term over charges of neglecting her baby boy and putting his life at risk.

As per court records, the mother had disputes with her husband and finally got divorced. However, the litigations never ended and affected their baby boy, whom she tried to get rid of by leaving him at the front door of a nearby house.

The panicked neighbours immediately reported the incident and subsequent investigations by the authorities identified the parents of the abandoned baby.

The shocked father requested a DNA test to prove if he was the biological father of the baby boy.

After the tests came positive, the father took the baby and gave him again to his mother, who pledged to take care of him and never put his life at the stake.

However, the RAK Public Prosecution accused the mother of neglecting her son and putting his life in danger.

The case was moved to the RAK Misdemeanour Court, which found the mother guilty and pronounced a suspended jail term of one month.

The defendant, dissatisfied with the verdict, approached he RAK Court of Appeals, which turned down her appeal for failing to file the same in due time.

The RAK public prosecution, requesting a tougher judgement against the mother, challenged the verdict at the RAK Court of Cassation, which will look into the case later this month.

Ahmed Shaaban Originally from Egypt, I have been in Dubai since December 2005. Before coming here, I worked as an English language instructor, chief En/Ar translator, proofreader, reporter in #Egypt and Qatar. I have also worked as a reporter, correspondent and simultaneous translator with two satellite channels in Dubai. I have a masters degree in media, Cairo University, 2014, a bachelor degree in English language and translation, Ain Shams University, Cairo, 1996, and three post-graduate diplomas in English language and Instruction. With over 19 years of experience in translation, interpretation, EFL instruction, and reporting. I am interested in technology, aviation, politics, as well as community, parliament and defence issues. I enjoy reading, writing, exercising, and surfing the web.

