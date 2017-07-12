UAE- It's The Mystery of Kite Beach. Here's five clues your kids should know MENAFN - Khaleej Times - 12/07/2017

No. of Ratings : 0



E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





However, modern beaches tend to have what could be called 'added value'. Yes, they still have that 'nature experience', but with some additions here and there, such as football pitches, restaurants and even libraries.

Now that schools are closed for the holidays, you can afford to spend some quality time with your kids. So why not go to the beach? The summer heat becomes more bearable on the beach than, say, a mountain. Moreover, it's not too difficult to access a beach if you happen to live in Dubai. Still not convinced? Here are some fun things you can do on Kite Beach. (MENAFN - Khaleej Times) When the words 'let's go to the beach' are uttered as part of a conversation, many of us instantly picture ourselves resting and relaxing on a beachfront - a vibe that promotes being 'away from it all'. And it's easy to get into that vibe when all you have around you is the dazzling blue sea and the golden sand. Truth be told, heading to the beach is a great way to experience nature.However, modern beaches tend to have what could be called 'added value'. Yes, they still have that 'nature experience', but with some additions here and there, such as football pitches, restaurants and even libraries.Now that schools are closed for the holidays, you can afford to spend some quality time with your kids. So why not go to the beach? The summer heat becomes more bearable on the beach than, say, a mountain. Moreover, it's not too difficult to access a beach if you happen to live in Dubai. Still not convinced? Here are some fun things you can do on Kite Beach. Finish an obstacle course

Kids could challenge themselves at Wire World, an obstacle course where participants are suspended on ropes. It comes with a zip-line as well as a massive trampoline for bungee jumping; perfect to get the adrenaline flowing.



Eat at a stretch

The stretch along the beach is dotd with multiple restaurants offering various cuisines. Top picks are SALT, a food truck that has found its permanent home on the beach; Dutchies Sweets and Treats, which serves up amazing waffles and shakes; Bob's Fish and Chips (believe me, kids love chips); and Jamba Juice, which is a fun way to get your kids off that can of soda.



Play sports

Gone are the days when beachgoers used to improvise venues to play their favourite sport. Now you have dedicated beach football pitches, where your kids can either play or watch the game. There is also the XDubai skatepark, where both kids and teens can try their hand, er, foot, at skateboarding, rollerblading and cycling.



Read

Your kids can also broaden their horizons thanks to this Dubai initiative: Open Libraries. At present, there are eight beach libraries, filled with Arabic and English books. There are also books for children as well as some fine reads on the UAE's history and culture. The best part is you don't have to pay for it!



Exercise

Kids can also join the adults in getting fit and healthy. A 14km running path stretches along the length of the beach and several parents can be seen with their children - babies in prams included. Play sportsGone are the days when beachgoers used to improvise venues to play their favourite sport. Now you have dedicated beach football pitches, where your kids can either play or watch the game. There is also the XDubai skatepark, where both kids and teens can try their hand, er, foot, at skateboarding, rollerblading and cycling.ReadYour kids can also broaden their horizons thanks to this Dubai initiative: Open Libraries. At present, there are eight beach libraries, filled with Arabic and English books. There are also books for children as well as some fine reads on the UAE's history and culture. The best part is you don't have to pay for it!ExerciseKids can also join the adults in getting fit and healthy. A 14km running path stretches along the length of the beach and several parents can be seen with their children - babies in prams included. MENAFN1207201700490000ID1095626229













Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days





