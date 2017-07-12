Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - Khaleej Times - 12/07/2017
After the men sent the down payment, she would block them on her social media account.(Alamy Image)
(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Sharjah Police have arrested an 18-year-old Arab girl for posting a fake photo on social media platforms to attract men. She has been referred to the public prosecution.

The police said they received a tip-off from a source that a young girl was offering sex services for money using social media platforms. The girl would reportedly ask her prospective clients to send her a 'down payment' through a money exchange, and say she would take the rest after offering her services.

After confirming the information, the police arrested the girl, who reportedly admitted that sh posted a fake photo to attract men. After the men sent the down payment, she would block them on her social media account.

The teenager also told the police that after the men confirmed that they had sent the cash and the transfer information, she would forward it to her sister to receive the cash from the money exchange.

After the girl was arrested, her sister told the police that she only received the cash but didn't know who sent it. She denied having any knowledge about her sister's activities.

