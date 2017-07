14/7/2017 - 10:35:03 AM (MENAFN - #Jordan News Agency) #Jordan News Agency (Petra) starts its daily news bulletin from Amman for Friday July 14, 2017, corresponding tShawal 20, 1438 Hijri.14/7/2017 - 10:35:03 AM MENAFN1407201701170000ID1095622738