This is reported in a press release of #Qatar Airways.

"Qatar Airways is pleased to announce the launch of its new direct service to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, with seven weekly flights beginning August 28, 2017. The launch of service to the Ukrainian capital comes as part of the airline's robust expansion in Eastern Europe, with service to Skopje, Republic of #Macedonia and Prague, #CzechRepublic commencing this summer,"the report reads.

The new Kyiv route will be served by an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 132 seats in #Economy Class. The aircraft offers individual seatback television screens providing all passengers with the next-generation, interactive on board entertainment system, Oryx One, featuring a choice of more than 3000 entertainment options.

#Qatar Airways has become the best airline in the world as part of the Skytrax 2017 World Airline Awards.

