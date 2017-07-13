Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - UkrinForm - 13/07/2017
(MENAFN - UKRINFORM) #Ukraine and #Israel agree to monitor compliance with the interstate agreement on visa-free regime for reciprocal visits of citizens of both countries.

The Department of Consular Service of the Foreign Ministry informed this on Facebook on the results of Ukrainian-Israeli negotiations on consular and legal issues.

"The sides discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the consular field. Special attention was paid to the implementation of the provisions of the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of #Ukraine and the Government of the State of #Israel on visa-free regme for reciprocal visits of citizens of #Ukraine and citizens of the State of #Israel of July 21. The parties reached an agreement to monitor the implementation of the agreement and coordinate activities to ensure compliance with its provisions," the report said.

The agreement on visa-free regime between #Israel and #Ukraine came into force on February 9, 2011. It applies only to trips that are carried out with a tourist, business and guest purpose. A person can spend no more than 90 days without a visa in Israel.

UkrinForm




