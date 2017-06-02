Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: US MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Trump hints at Paris climate change rethink during France visit  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - NewsBytes - 14/07/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - NewsBytes)

Trump withdraws US from 2015 Paris climate change agreement
02 Jun 2017


On June 2, President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw the US from the 2015 Paris climate change agreement.

Trump said he would negotiate a new "fair" deal that would benefit US businesses and workers.

During his presidential election campaign last year, Trump had warned he would take steps to help American oil and coal industries.

The move was met with global condemnation.


Trump hints at Paris climate change rethink during #France visit
14 Jul 2017


President Donald Trump hinted to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the US could shift its position on the Paris climate change accord but failed to elaborate.

Trump, who is on a two-day visit to France, was responding to Macron's statement that he "respected" the US' decision to pull out of the accord, but that #France would remain committed.


What Trump and Macron said
Fact


"On climate we know what our differences are," Macron said in a statement. "Something could happen with respect to the Paris accord," Trump responded, adding that: "We'll see what happens."


Trump's visit to Paris comes amid US-France tensions
Details


Trump's visit to #France comes amid tensions between the US and #France over their leaders' conflicting positions over climate change.

The visit is aimed at reaffirming historic bilateral ties between both allies and to ensure the US doesn't get isolated.

Macron suggested that despite the differences on climate change, it's important to move forward on other issues.


Macron says disagreements shouldn't hinder progress on other issues
Fact


"We have disagreements; Mr Trump had election pledges that he took to his supporters and I had pledges - should this hinder progress on all issues? No," Macron said.


Leaders agree to continue joint ops against ISIS
#Iraq and #Syria


Macron and Trump discussed joint efforts by their countries' militaries to fight terrorism, especially ISIS in #Syria and Iraq.

"We've agreed to continue our joint work in particular building the post-war road-map," Macron said.

He said #France would try to "undertake several robust initiatives" aimed at bringing about greater stability and "control over the region."


Trump to Macron's wife: "You're in such good shape"
Objectification?


As both leaders and their wives met in Paris, Trump turned to Macron's wife Brigitte, stepped back and looked at her up and down.

"You're in such good shape," he told her. He then told Macron: "She's in such good physical shape."

Is Trump's remark a compliment or another instance of him objectifying women? We leave it to you to decide.

MENAFN1407201701650000ID1095622671
 
 


NewsBytes




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help