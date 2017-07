Inflation rate in Qatar jumps by 0.7pct in June MENAFN - 13/07/2017

No. of Ratings : 0





Accordingly, the prices of food and beverages and the cost of recreation and culture have increased by more than 2.5 percent from a month ago.



Meanwhile, the month on month analysis of CPI for June this year compared with May CPI, showed that there were five major groups, where respective indices have increased.



In addition, a year on year comparison of the CPI, June this year with the CPI, June of last year, showed that the general index jumped to 0.8 percent.

(MENAFN) Qatar's inflation rate increased 0.7 percent last month, this year compared to the CPI of May this year, while the index, which was estimated at 108.5 has increased by 0.8 percent year on year.Accordingly, the prices of food and beverages and the cost of recreation and culture have increased by more than 2.5 percent from a month ago.Meanwhile, the month on month analysis of CPI for June this year compared with May CPI, showed that there were five major groups, where respective indices have increased.In addition, a year on year comparison of the CPI, June this year with the CPI, June of last year, showed that the general index jumped to 0.8 percent. MENAFN1307201700450000ID1095620075 E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size















Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days