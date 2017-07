(MENAFN - Alghad Newspaper)

IRBID —AlGhad— The Irbid Department of Antiquities announced today, Wednesday, that an ancient roman cemetery has been dug up, containing 11 graves, during water works in the North Jordanian town of Beit Ras, in Irbid. Department Director, Mousa Mlkawi, has explained to #Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the cemetery was empty, aside from vases and lanterns.

The Department also uncovered another cemetery in the same town four months ago, also roman, empty as well.

