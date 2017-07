Jordan- GAM Gives 'Easy Taxi' till Evening to Remove Controversial Ad MENAFN - Alghad Newspaper - 12/07/2017

(MENAFN - Alghad Newspaper) AMMAN —AlGhad— The head of the advertisement department, with the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), Tariq Quheiwi, confirmed to AlGhad that the taxi pooling company, Easy Taxi, has been given until nightfall today, Wednsday, to take down the controversial ads which have spurred much criticism. If the company does not comply, the Municipality will remove the ads and write Easy Taxi down for violation. AMMAN —AlGhad— The head of the advertisement department, with the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), Tariq Quheiwi, confirmed to AlGhad that the taxi pooling company, Easy Taxi, has been given until nightfall today, Wednsday, to take down the controversial ads which have spurred much criticism.If the company does not comply, the Municipality will remove the ads and write Easy Taxi down for violation. MENAFN1207201700720000ID1095620060













