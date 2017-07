Jordan- IEC Turns Down 83 Candidacy Applications MENAFN - Alghad Newspaper - 12/07/2017

AMMAN —AlGhad— The Independent Elections Commission (IEC) has revoked 83 applications out 6,950 received submissions to run for the Municipality and Decentralised Elections within the timeframe for application. Most of the revoked formsere turned down due to the lack of proof that the applicants have resigned their current posts and working positions. The IEC publically published the preliminary approved applications list today, Wednesday.













