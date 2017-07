Saudi- Governor of Makkah Region receives Gambian Consol General MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 12/07/2017

Jeddah, Shawwal 18, 1438, July 12, 2017, SPA -- Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region, met here today with the Consul General of the Republic of

During the meeting, they exchanged cordial talks and discussed issues of mutual interest.

--SPA

17:29 LOCAL TIME 14:29 GMT



