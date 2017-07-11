(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

AJMAN, 11th July, 2017 (WAM) -- The Ajman Murals, which are being completed by seven international and local artists, will highlight the emirate's ancient history, noble identity and its aspects of life.

The Ajman Murals project, which is 80 percent-completed through the work of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, will add beauty to the streets of the emirate and on its buildings in all its areas.

Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Department, stated that the project was launched under the generous patronage and support of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department, from his desire to adopt all innovative projects that create and reflect an exceptional and positive image of the emirate, making it one of the most important tourist destinations in the world.

He noted that seven international and local artists are contributing to making this project succeed, including the French artist, Shuck2, and the international artist, eL Seed, as well as Ramy Elzaghawy, Diaa Allam, Fatima Al Ali, Majid Ahmed, and the artist known as Julia, in co-operation with Na7t Designs. He added that the team supervising the project has placed an intricate plan to create murals of exceptional quality.

Al Nuaimi stressed that the emirate has completed the first of three dimensional drawings, which was painted on the entire front of a building in the Al Nakheel area of Ajman, as the largest painting of its kind all over the UAE, with the name of "Ajman" in English. The French artist, Shuck2, succeeded in creating this exceptional drawing in an unconventional way and in a record time, where he challenged the element of time for this painting in the best possible way, attracting the attention of everyone, to enjoy its attractive colours and exceptional shape.

Dr. Eng. Mohammed Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, CEO of the Infrastructure Development Sector at the Department and Head of the Ajman Murals Project Team, clarified that the project is a part of the Ajman Pulse Project, which aims to achieve sustainable development and strengthen the standards and quality of life in the emirate.

He added that the project is going according to schedule. The artist, Ramy Elzaghawy, copleted a painting of a horse known as "Skip" considered one of the most beautiful horses around the world for H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman. It is also one of the most prominent of Ajman's stud horses that achieved international accomplishments in many important championships, he further added.

Al Muhairi pointed out that the international artist, eL Seed, completed a unique masterpiece using Arabic calligraphy, which includes a quote by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan that he gave during his speech on the First National Environment Day 1998, where he said, "Our fathers and grandfathers have lived on this land and co-existed with its environment in land and sea, and realised, through nature and by delicate senses, the need to preserve and to take only as much as they needed, and to leave what future generations will find as a source of good and a fountain of giving."

Al Muhairi explained that the working team focussed on the paintings on important topics, to strengthen the awareness and establish the positive culture of the UAE's residents and visitors.

He added that the artist, Diaa Allam, completed an exceptional mural in the form of a whirlpool formed by the letters of the words of the poem, "Positive Energy", by Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which urges readers to be positive at all times and strengthens the power of determination, hope and ambition while calling for hard work and showing Allah Almighty's reward for this work.

He added that the artists will work on completing the remaining paintings during the coming few days, to present an exceptional vision of Ajman. The artist, Fatima Al Ali, will work on competing a painting about traditional games, while Majid Ahmed will work on finishing his murals that express the local identity, which will be painted on the pillars of the Sheikh Humaid Bridge and will include famous national phrases. The artist known as Julia will finish a mural in her personal style, using cheerful colours. Al Muhairi stressed that the project will be completed by the end of July.

