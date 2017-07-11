(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 11th July, 2017(WAM) -- Sheikh Faisal bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, Julphar, has announced the registration and marketing of Emirati insulin, both in raw and packaged forms, to 17 countries.

He stated that the product registration of Emirati insulin in three countries, which are Mexico, #Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka, represents their distinct efforts to penetrate highly important markets, which are special for their large populations and their previous closure to large international companies. This represents the start of the growth in sales of insulin manufactured by Julphar, and its potential for commercial production, he added.

He noted that Julphar, which has a good international reputation, has wide expertise in manufacturing medicines, and is aware of its national responsibilities in the areas of healthcare and treating chronic diseases. He added that it has also established a solid foundation to combat diabetes by introducing vital technology and establishing a factory that is unique in the Middle East, to produce human insulin with an annual production capacity of 1,500 kilogrammes, amounting to 40 million vials of insulin, which contributed to breaking the production monopoly of this strategic drug and added the #UAE to the list of the few countries that produce insulin.

Al Qasimi further added that in response to the national vision to combat diabetes, they decided to launch the "Julphar12" factory next year that will specialise in producing insulin pens with an annual production capacity of 15 million insulin cartridge pens, which will ease the many difficulties of diabetes patients.

