Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: US MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

UAE- Faisal Al Qasimi announces registration, marketing of Emirati insulin to 17 countries  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM) - 11/07/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 11th July, 2017(WAM) -- Sheikh Faisal bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, Julphar, has announced the registration and marketing of Emirati insulin, both in raw and packaged forms, to 17 countries.

He stated that the product registration of Emirati insulin in three countries, which are Mexico, #Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka, represents their distinct efforts to penetrate highly important markets, which are special for their large populations and their previous closure to large international companies. This represents the start of the growth in sales of insulin manufactured by Julphar, and its potential for commercial production, he added.

He noted that Julphar, which has a good international reputation, has wide expertise in manufacturing medicines, and is aware of its national responsibilities in the areas of healthcare and treating chronic diseases. He added that it has also established a solid foundation to combat diabetes by introducing vital technology and establishing a factory that is unique in the Middle East, to produce human insulin with an annual production capacity of 1,500 kilogrammes, amounting to 40 million vials of insulin, which contributed to breaking the production monopoly of this strategic drug and added the #UAE to the list of the few countries that produce insulin.

Al Qasimi further added that in response to the national vision to combat diabetes, they decided to launch the "Julphar12" factory next year that will specialise in producing insulin pens with an annual production capacity of 15 million insulin cartridge pens, which will ease the many difficulties of diabetes patients.

WAM/Tariq alfaham

MENAFN1107201700610000ID1095618259
  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  
 
 


Emirates News Agency (WAM)




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help