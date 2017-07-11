Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM) - 11/07/2017
DUBAI, 11th July, 2017(WAM) -- The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai - has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Maritime City, DMC, which aims to guarantee the excellent standards, according to the directives of the wise leadership, regarding the exchange of knowledge, expertise and institutional experiences on all levels, to promote advancement.

The MoU aims to extend the bridges of co-operation, communication and co-ordination between both sides that will serve public interest and build the foundations of co-operation, related to the issuing of entry permissions to the country by the authority, and developing the services provided to maritime industries.

The MoU was signed by Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai, and Eng. Ali Al Suwaidi, General Manager of Dubai Maritime City, with the attendance of representatives of both sides.

Major General Al Marri stressed that theGeneral Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai signed the MoU with Dubai Maritime City due to its desire to support their continuing partnership, based on developments in the economic and social sectors, in the country in general and especially Dubai.

Al Suwaidi expressed his pride for the trust given by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai, and considered the MoU as a qualitative step to strengthening co-operation between both sides, which will be a positive factor in enhancing and developing the services provided for maritime industries, and will reflect positively on the business development in Dubai Maritime City and on the national and local economic and social sectors.

Al Suwaidi noted that the partnership between both sides aims to control violations of the "Foreigners Entrance and Residency Law" while directing his appreciation to Major General Al Marri and his working team for their efforts.

