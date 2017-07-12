(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

VILNIUS, Lithuania, 12th July 2017, (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister, Linas Linkevicius, on Wednesday as part of his official visit to Lithuania.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed means of boosting relations between the #UAE and Lithuania, reviewed current developments in the region and a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah said that the #UAE and #Lithuania enjoy distinguished relations, expressing his keen interest in strengthening them in various fields.

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister welcomed the #UAE minister's visit to his country and stressed the importance of bolstering relations between them, praising the UAE's comprehensive cultural growth at both regional and international levels. /p>

Following the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Mr. Linkivicius held a joint press conference during which they confirmed the success of the meeting which addressed a number of important issues in the international arena.

Sheikh Abdullah said that given the exceptional circumstances that the world is witnessing today, it is imperative to activate political consultations between the #UAE and Lithuania. He added that the #UAE and #Lithuania will continue to strengthen their joint cooperation in various fields.

The #UAE Minister also said that he was happy to witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on mutual recognition of driving licenses between the two countries, which he said confirms both leadership's efforts to push forward bilateral relations in all fields.

