Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: US MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

UAE- Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Lithuanian counterpart to discuss bolstering relations  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM) - 12/07/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

VILNIUS, Lithuania, 12th July 2017, (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister, Linas Linkevicius, on Wednesday as part of his official visit to Lithuania.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed means of boosting relations between the #UAE and Lithuania, reviewed current developments in the region and a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah said that the #UAE and #Lithuania enjoy distinguished relations, expressing his keen interest in strengthening them in various fields.

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister welcomed the #UAE minister's visit to his country and stressed the importance of bolstering relations between them, praising the UAE's comprehensive cultural growth at both regional and international levels. /p>

Following the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Mr. Linkivicius held a joint press conference during which they confirmed the success of the meeting which addressed a number of important issues in the international arena.

Sheikh Abdullah said that given the exceptional circumstances that the world is witnessing today, it is imperative to activate political consultations between the #UAE and Lithuania. He added that the #UAE and #Lithuania will continue to strengthen their joint cooperation in various fields.

The #UAE Minister also said that he was happy to witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on mutual recognition of driving licenses between the two countries, which he said confirms both leadership's efforts to push forward bilateral relations in all fields.

WAM/Rasha Abubaker/Chris Moran

MENAFN1207201700610000ID1095618256
  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  
 
 


Emirates News Agency (WAM)




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help