VILNIUS, Lithuania, 12th July, 2017 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Tuesday met with the Minister of Interior of Lithuania, Eimutis Misiunas.

During the meeting, which was held as part of Sheikh Abdullah's official visit to Lithuania, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and means of enhancing them. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

The #UAE Foreign Minister noted that his country and #Lithuania are witnessing rapid development in bilateral relations, reflecting both countries genuine desire to take them to a higher level.

Misiunas welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit to Lithuania, stressing the distinguished relations his country enjoys with the UAE, and his country's keenness to continue enhancing them.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Misiunas signed a Memorandum of Understanding to allow the recognition of driving licenses between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Youssef Al Sabri, the UAE's Non-Resident Ambassador to Lithuania.

