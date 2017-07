(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

OTTAWA, 12th July, 2017 (WAM) -- Mohammed Saif Hilal Al Shihi, #UAE Ambassador to Canada, has attended a ceremony hosted by Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, on the occasion of the 150th #Canada Day, the anniversary of the confederation marked on 1st July.

The ceremony, which w held at the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, was also attended by the David Johnston, the Governor General of Canada, H.R.H. Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and ambassadors of foreign countries in Canada.

WAM/Rasha Abubaker/Chris Moran

