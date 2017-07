Yemen's growing cholera to fasten looming famine MENAFN - 12/07/2017

No. of Ratings : 0





Furthermore, almost 313.533 suspected cholera cases and 1.732 deaths have been registered since the outbreak started in late April.



Additionaly, the UN has warned of huge starvation in the country, northeastern Nigeria, Somalia, and South Sudan.



Meanwhile, the UN also received only a third of the USD2.1bn it sought to offer food to 12mn people facing famine in Yemen.

(MENAFN) Yemen's increasing cholera may accelerate looming famine, as limited resources are moving away from malnutrition and other programs to contain the disease.Furthermore, almost 313.533 suspected cholera cases and 1.732 deaths have been registered since the outbreak started in late April.Additionaly, the UN has warned of huge starvation in the country, northeastern Nigeria, Somalia, and South Sudan.Meanwhile, the UN also received only a third of the USD2.1bn it sought to offer food to 12mn people facing famine in Yemen. MENAFN1207201700450000ID1095618248 E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size















Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days