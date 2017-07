Lithuania's President receives UAE's Foreign Minister MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 12/07/2017

Vilnius, Shawwal 18, 1438, July 12, 2017, SPA -- President Dalia Grybauskaite of

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between te two countries and means of boosting them, especially in political, economic, social and cultural fields, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern and latest developments in the region.

Vilnius, Shawwal 18, 1438, July 12, 2017, SPA -- President Dalia Grybauskaite of Lithuania received here yesterday Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of United Arab Emirates (UAE).During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between te two countries and means of boosting them, especially in political, economic, social and cultural fields, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern and latest developments in the region.















