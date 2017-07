Aramco gets approval to launch firms for industrial city in KSA MENAFN - 11/07/2017

Accordingly, the government confirmed Aramco"s offer to launch a developer that will undertake laying out the infrastructure of the city and manage its fixed assets.



Meanwhile, its plan is to use huge amounts of government money and the procurement budgets of big state-run enterprises, like national oil firm Aramco to attract foreign expertise.



Additionally, investments in the city are projected to reach USD4.4bn in the industrial city, as proclaimed a senior Aramco official.

