Dubai's Burj Khalifa property prices fall by 25pct MENAFN - 11/07/2017

Additionally, at more than 828 meters and 160 floors, the Burj is the world's tallest tower, which also broken other records including the world's tallest structure.



Furthermore, it is set to be trumped by the ingdom Tower under building in Jeddah, which is projected to top out at almost 1.008 meters and 170 floors.



The fall in prices at the top end of the residential property market in the country is part of global rout in luxury property prices that wiped millions of pounds.

(MENAFN) Prices for apartments in the globe's tallest tower have dropped by 25 percent over last year amid a global rout in luxury property.Additionally, at more than 828 meters and 160 floors, the Burj is the world's tallest tower, which also broken other records including the world's tallest structure.Furthermore, it is set to be trumped by the ingdom Tower under building in Jeddah, which is projected to top out at almost 1.008 meters and 170 floors.The fall in prices at the top end of the residential property market in the country is part of global rout in luxury property prices that wiped millions of pounds.

























