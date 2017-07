Saudi- Prince Abdul Mohsen bin Abdulaziz Airport Customs foils Attempt of Smuggling Captagon Pills MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 06/07/2017

Yanbu, Shawwal 12, 1438, Jul 6, 2017, SPA-- Customs of Prince Abdul Mohsen bin Abdulaziz Airport has thwarted an attempt of smuggling an amount of (17,023) Captagon pills, hidden inside a passenger's luggage while coming to the Kingdom of

Director General of Prince Abdul Mohsen bin Abdulaziz Airport Customs, Saad Al-Baqami said while the customs officers were checking a flight's passengers as regular, they found out the quantity of Captagon pills, hidden inside a wooden box owned by a passenger, pointing out that the legal procedures were immediately taken in this regard.

