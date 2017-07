Saudi Arabia Selected for Arab Water Ministerial Council Executive Office MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 06/07/2017

Cairo, Shawwal 12, 1438, Jul 6, 2017, SPA -- Arab Water Ministerial Council concluded at the Arab League's headquarters here today the meetings of its 9th session by choosing the Kingdom of

The Council decided that its Executive Ofice would hold its first meeting with its new group, which includes the Kingdom, Mauritania, Jordan, Kuwait, Sudan, Iraq,

