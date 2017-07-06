Saudi Aramco Releases Annual Report 2016 MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 06/07/2017

No. of Ratings : 0



Dammam, Shawwal 12, 1438, Jul 6, 2017, SPA -- Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) today released its annual report for 2016, highlighting the outstanding achievements of this year in the implementation of its long-term integrated strategy as the largest energy company in the world.

On the occasion, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Aramco, Engineer Amin Hassan Nasser delivered a speech in which he said that "We achieved remarkable results in 2016, despite the fact that this year was a difficult year in the oil industry due to low oil prices and weak growth in the global market,"

"The company's operational efficiency and financial discipline helped it achieve these impressive results, enabling the company to carry out an important stage in implementing its long-term strategy, which aims to maintain the company's position among the world's leading integrated energy and chemical companies, promote business efficiency and project management as well as to provide value and produce technology in addition to the development of human resources."

--SPA

18:10 LOCAL TIME 15:10 GMT



(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)Dammam, Shawwal 12, 1438, Jul 6, 2017, SPA -- Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) today released its annual report for 2016, highlighting the outstanding achievements of this year in the implementation of its long-term integrated strategy as the largest energy company in the world.On the occasion, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Aramco, Engineer Amin Hassan Nasser delivered a speech in which he said that "We achieved remarkable results in 2016, despite the fact that this year was a difficult year in the oil industry due to low oil prices and weak growth in the global market,""The company's operational efficiency and financial discipline helped it achieve these impressive results, enabling the company to carry out an important stage in implementing its long-term strategy, which aims to maintain the company's position among the world's leading integrated energy and chemical companies, promote business efficiency and project management as well as to provide value and produce technology in addition to the development of human resources."--SPA18:10 LOCAL TIME 15:10 GMT MENAFN0607201700780000ID1095610004 E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size















Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days





