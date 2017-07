Saudi Arabia Supports Egypt's Request to Host Arab-European Summit MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 06/07/2017

No. of Ratings : 0



Cairo, Shawwal 12, 1438, Jul 6, 2017, SPA -- The Kingdom of

This was disclosed earlier today by the Saudi Ambassador to Arab Republic of Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Permanent Representative to the Arab League and Deaof Arab Diplomatic Corps Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan.

He further said that the Government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has supported the request of the Arab Republic of

--SPA

18:21 LOCAL TIME 15:21 GMT



(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)Cairo, Shawwal 12, 1438, Jul 6, 2017, SPA -- The Kingdom of #SaudiArabia has expressed its support for the request of the Arab Republic of #Egypt to host the proposed Arab-European Summit during the first quarter of next year 2018.This was disclosed earlier today by the Saudi Ambassador to Arab Republic of Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Permanent Representative to the Arab League and Deaof Arab Diplomatic Corps Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan.He further said that the Government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has supported the request of the Arab Republic of #Egypt to host the proposed Arab-European Summit during the first quarter of 2018.--SPA18:21 LOCAL TIME 15:21 GMT MENAFN0607201700780000ID1095610003 E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size















Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days