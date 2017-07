Saudi- King Salman Relief Center Distributes Drinking Water Tanks in Socotra MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 06/07/2017

Socotra, Shawwal 12, 1438, Jul 6, 2017, SPA -- King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid has recently distributed drinking water tanks to Socotra governorate in the presence of the governorate's first undersecretary and a number of its municipal officials.

This came in continuation of the water supply project which is funded and monitored by the Center in 15 Yemeni governorates.

The project is benefiting more than two million people through the local partner "Coalition for Good". br> During the inauguration, 30 tanks with a capacity of 1000 liters and 500 tanks with a capacity of 20 liters were distributed, benefiting 91,800 people.

The project comes as an extension of the relief and humanitarian efforts of being carried out by King Salman Relief Center across all the Yemeni governorates with 133 projects implemented through 83 local, regional and international partners.

