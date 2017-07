Pan-Arab Parliament drafts action plan to counter Israeli influence in Africa MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 06/07/2017

Cairo, Shawwal 12, 1438, Jul 6, 2017, SPA -- The Pan-Arab Parliament has called on its members to urgently address the growing Israeli influence in Africa, in light of the current preparations to hold an African-Israeli summit in Lome, Togo, next October.

This statement was made as part of the recommendations of the parliament's general session that concluded today in Cairo, which was attended by the UAE Parliamentary Division, member of the Federal National Council.

It then discussed the developments in the political situation in the Arab region while confirming its full support for all Arab efforts to achieve peace, internal security and the interests of Arab citizens.

Its members also discussed the political details of an Arab agreement to combat terrorism.

