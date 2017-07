US Treasury Lifts Ban on Yemeni Government's Financial Accounts MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 06/07/2017

No. of Ratings : 0



Aden, Shawwal 12, 1438, Jul 6, 2017, SPA -- Yemen's Prime Minister Ahmed Obaid bin Dagher announced that his government has received a notice from the US Treasury on lifting the ban on its accounts.

During a meeting here today with the Governor of the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance, he said (MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)Aden, Shawwal 12, 1438, Jul 6, 2017, SPA -- Yemen's Prime Minister Ahmed Obaid bin Dagher announced that his government has received a notice from the US Treasury on lifting the ban on its accounts.During a meeting here today with the Governor of the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance, he said #Yemen will seek to lift the ban on its accounts in other countries, noting the courageous decision of President Mansour Hadi to transfer the central bank to Aden.

-- SPA

22:31 LOCAL TIME 19:31 GMT



-- SPA22:31 LOCAL TIME 19:31 GMT MENAFN0607201700780000ID1095609987 E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size















Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days