Jeddah, Shawwal 12, 1438, Jul 6, 2017, SPA -- A Security man died martyr, at Al-Massura quarter, in Qatif Governorate, as an explosive projectile was launched against a security patrol, on duty, resulting in the death of Corporal Abdullah Turaiki Al-Turki, may Allah bestows mercy upon him, Spokesman of the Ministrof Interior (MoI) announced here today.

Another 6 security men were injured, who were rushed to hospitals.

Security pertinent bodies started investigating the terrorist crime, which is fully followed up.

-- SPA

23:59 LOCAL TIME 20:59 GMT



