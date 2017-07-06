Qatari Government Thwarted Diplomatic Efforts, Good Offices to Resolve Stand-off -Saudi, Emirates, Bahraini, Egyptian Joint Statement Declares MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 06/07/2017

No. of Ratings : 0



Jeddah, Shawwal 13, 1438, Jul 7, 2017, SPA -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of

The statement reads as follows:

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of

The four countries stressed that the Qatari government has thwarted all efforts and diplomatic good offices to resolve the crisis, a fact that confirm its intransigence and rejection of any settlement, reflecting its intention to continue its policy aimed at destabiling security of the region.

The four countries also extended their thanks and appreciation of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of

The four countries also deplore the lack of tact and respect for the diplomatic principles expressed by the Qatari government towards the Kuwaiti efforts, which leaked the list of demands, in order to thwart the efforts of the sisterly State of

The four countries asserted their justified demands have been made as a result of the hostile Qatari government practices, and its continued violation of pledges, particularly the Riyadh Agreement signed by

-- more

01:40 LOCAL TIME 22:40 GMT



(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)Jeddah, Shawwal 13, 1438, Jul 7, 2017, SPA -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of #Bahrain and the Arab Republic of #Egypt issued a joint statement, following receiving the Qatari response through Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.The statement reads as follows:The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of #Bahrain and the Arab Republic of #Egypt confirmed that the Qatari government's intransigence and rejection of the demands made by the four countries reflects the extent to which they are linked to terrorism and its continued attempt to sabotage, undermine security and stability, in the Gulf and the region, and deliberately harm the interests of the peoples of the region, including the fraternal people of Qatar.The four countries stressed that the Qatari government has thwarted all efforts and diplomatic good offices to resolve the crisis, a fact that confirm its intransigence and rejection of any settlement, reflecting its intention to continue its policy aimed at destabiling security of the region.The four countries also extended their thanks and appreciation of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of #Kuwait for his efforts and good offices to resolve the crisis with the Qatari government.The four countries also deplore the lack of tact and respect for the diplomatic principles expressed by the Qatari government towards the Kuwaiti efforts, which leaked the list of demands, in order to thwart the efforts of the sisterly State of #Kuwait and to return the crisis to the starting point, in a clear disregard for all diplomatic norms and respect of the mediator, and to respond to it in a familiar contexts, not through the media.The four countries asserted their justified demands have been made as a result of the hostile Qatari government practices, and its continued violation of pledges, particularly the Riyadh Agreement signed by #Qatar in 2013 and the Supplementary Agreement and its Executive Mechanism, in 2014.-- more01:40 LOCAL TIME 22:40 GMT MENAFN0607201700780000ID1095609985 E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size















Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days





