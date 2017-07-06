Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: US MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Qatari Government Thwarted Diplomatic Efforts, Good Offices to Resolve Stand-off -Saudi, Emirates, Bahraini, Egyptian Joint Statement Declares  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 06/07/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)
Jeddah, Shawwal 13, 1438, Jul 7, 2017, SPA -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of #Bahrain and the Arab Republic of #Egypt issued a joint statement, following receiving the Qatari response through Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.
The statement reads as follows:
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of #Bahrain and the Arab Republic of #Egypt confirmed that the Qatari government's intransigence and rejection of the demands made by the four countries reflects the extent to which they are linked to terrorism and its continued attempt to sabotage, undermine security and stability, in the Gulf and the region, and deliberately harm the interests of the peoples of the region, including the fraternal people of Qatar.
The four countries stressed that the Qatari government has thwarted all efforts and diplomatic good offices to resolve the crisis, a fact that confirm its intransigence and rejection of any settlement, reflecting its intention to continue its policy aimed at destabiling security of the region.

The four countries also extended their thanks and appreciation of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of #Kuwait for his efforts and good offices to resolve the crisis with the Qatari government.
The four countries also deplore the lack of tact and respect for the diplomatic principles expressed by the Qatari government towards the Kuwaiti efforts, which leaked the list of demands, in order to thwart the efforts of the sisterly State of #Kuwait and to return the crisis to the starting point, in a clear disregard for all diplomatic norms and respect of the mediator, and to respond to it in a familiar contexts, not through the media.
The four countries asserted their justified demands have been made as a result of the hostile Qatari government practices, and its continued violation of pledges, particularly the Riyadh Agreement signed by #Qatar in 2013 and the Supplementary Agreement and its Executive Mechanism, in 2014.
-- more
01:40 LOCAL TIME 22:40 GMT

MENAFN0607201700780000ID1095609985
  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  
 
 


Saudi Press Agency




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help