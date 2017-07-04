Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - Trend News Agency - 04/07/2017
(MENAFN - Trend News Agency ) Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

#Turkey stands for resolution of the #Qatar crisis and this policy will not change, Cahit Tuz, vice-president of the Sarkiyat research center in Turkey, told Trend.

From the very start of the crisis, #Turkey has been assessing the situation as a crisis among brotherly countries, he noted.

'Ankara is pursuing active diplomacy with regional and global powers to solve the #Qatar crisis. But, unfortunately, the Saudi bloc accuses #Turkey of supporting Qatar,' said Tuz.

Isolation of #Qatar by Arab states is a declaration of war without bloodshed, according to him.

'In line with international law, no country has the right to apply sanctions and put an embargo against another state without any evidence. Given that there is no evidence proving that #Qatar supports terrorism, Ankara will provide its full support to Doha and will not silently watch what is happening in the region,' said the expert.

Tuz believes the #Qatar crisis is not just a crisis between several Arab states – in fact, interests of world powers clash here and this suggests that the crisis may last for a long time.

Touching un the Saudi bloc-Turkey relations, the expert said he does not exclude that there may be temporary tension in the relations against the background of the #Qatar crisis, but despite this, the Saudi bloc countries will not sacrifice relations with Ankara.

As for the bloc's demand to close the Turkish military base in Qatar, he noted that this has nothing to do with the #Qatar crisis.

'The Turkish military base in #Qatar is a purely internal matter of Ankara and Doha, and it plays an important role in the region's security,' Tuz said.

He believes that, although #SaudiArabia stands for the closure of the Turkish military base in Qatar, this will not lead to serious tension between Ankara and Riyadh.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, #Bahrain and the #UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with #Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, the authorities of Libya, Yemen, as well as the #Maldives and #Mauritius also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

Follow the author on Twitter:

