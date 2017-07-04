Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: US MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Turkey can start new military operation in Syria without US consent  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Trend News Agency - 04/07/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency ) Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Over the past 5-6 years, #Turkey has turned into a power which can eliminate threats on its borders and launch a military operation in #Syria without the consent and consultations with the US, Ahmet Anapali, columnist of the Turkish Haber7 newspaper, told Trend July 4.

Anapali, who is also the author and producer of a number of political shows on the Ulke TV channel, added that the US saw Turkey's ability to act alone during Obama's presidency and in this regards expressed protest to Ankara.

The expert stressed that Trump's administration was made sure that #Turkey can act independently in the region.

"President Trump first warned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but after making sure that Erdogan will act solely within Turkey's interests, he began to respect Turkey's actions," he said.

In his opinion, the US authorities respect the military operation which is being carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces on the territory of Syria.

Anapali is sure that #Turkey is no longer the country that it was 10 years ago.

"Previously, the US consent was required for the Turkish Armed Forces to withdraw the coury, but now #Turkey acts independently," he said.

Of course, the EU, headed by Germany, as Anapali thinks, is concerned about Turkey's independent actions in the region.

"Turkey has become a disobedient country for Europe," he said.

#Turkey can launch new military operations in #Syria in case of necessity, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik said in an interview with TRT Haber TV channel July 4.

Isik said that #Turkey is entitled to neutralize any threat from outside and in particular from Syria.

He added that no country is entitled to dictate its will to #Turkey in the region.

#Turkey has been deploying military equipment to the border with #Syria since June 21. Military equipment is in Turkey's south-central province of Kilis, which borders Syrian territories controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD).

On Aug. 24, 2016, the Turkish Armed Forces launched the Euphrates Shield operation against the 'Islamic State' (IS) militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus, as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern #Syria with the support of the Syrian opposition.

MENAFN0407201701870000ID1095600115
 
 


Trend News Agency




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help