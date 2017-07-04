Trump speaks to Gulf leaders, calls for unity MENAFN - Gulf Times - 04/07/2017

The call also reviewed the American position, as well as international stances regarding the crisis, which call for dialogue and diplomacy in order to maintain the security and stability of the region, reported the QNA.

The two sides also stressed the importance of continuing their efforts and support to regional and international efforts for combating 'terrorism and 'extremism in all its forms, regardless of its source or motives.

They also reviewed the strategic bilateral ties between the two nations and the means to enhance and develop them.

Trump spoke separately to Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Sunday to discuss his 'concerns about the ongoing dispute between

Trump also underscored that unity in the region is critical to accomplishing the Riyadh Summit's goals of defeating 'terrorism, discrediting extremist ideology and promoting regional stability, the White House said.

As part of efforts to find a solution to the crisis,

The UN Security Council has urged

Qatar's Foreign Minister HE Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani met with Security Council members on Friday to discuss the rupture in ties with Saudi Arabia, the UAE,

Chinese ambassador Liu Jieyi, who holds the council presidency this month, said: 'The best way would be (that) the countries concerned work out a solution thugh dialogue and through consultations among themselves, because we don't see any other alternative to that.

'Whatever the countries can do to mend the fences and to get back to good neighbourly relations, that would certainly be welcomed by China, said Liu.

Al Jazeera reported that the foreign minister had asked Security Council members to urge Saudi-led nations to lift restrictions on the use of airspace and other transportation links with Qatar.

and its allies announced on June 5 they were severing ties with

A report from Cairo adds: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke by telephone with Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry yesterday to discuss the Gulf crisis, Egypt's foreign ministry said, without giving any details of the call.





Emir, Macron stress need to resolve crisis

His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held yesterday evening a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. During the phone call, they discussed the developments of the Gulf crisis and its repercussions on the region.

The Emir and the French president stressed the need to resolve the crisis through dialogue and diplomatic means and to support Kuwait's mediation led by its Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

The two sides also reviewed the efforts exerted by both countries in the fight against terrorism and extremism and their emphasis on strengthening their support for regional and international efforts in tackling this dangerous phenomenon which afflicts the various countries of the world, and work to dry up their sources and causes.

They also discussed relations between the two friendly countries and means of boosting them in various fields.

