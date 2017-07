(MENAFN - Gulf Times) #Qatar plans to increase gas production from its giant North Field, raising the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) output by 30 percent, the chief executive of #Qatar Petroleum said on Tuesday.

Qatar's LNG will rise to 100 million tonnes from 77 million tonnes per year, #Qatar Petroleum's CEO Saad al-Kaabi said at a news conference in Doha.

‘Last April we announced our intention to develop a new gas project in the southern sector of the North Field that can be targeted for export,' Kaabi said.

‘Once completed within 5-7 years from now, this project will raise the production of #Qatar to about 6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.'

